First Shraddha Kapoor, Now Anushka Sharma. Varun Dhawan Can't Catch A Break No Matter What He Wears

Highlights Varun and Anushka co-starred in Sui Dhaaga

"How would you have me react?" read Rhea Kapoor's comment

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram post will compel you to say "aww" as it features the actor with two super cute dogs, but this is the story of Anushka Sharma's ROFL reaction his post. Anushka, who happens to be a self-confessed animal lover, commented on Varun Dhawan's post. In the picture, the Student Of The Year actor can be seen wearing a t-shirt, a jacket and a pair of distressed denim shorts in the picture. Anushka, who has worked with Varun in the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, chanced upon the opportunity to troll the actor and won our hearts with her humour. "Are these doggos guilty of biting off your jeans?" Anushka commented on the post. Film producer Rhea Kapoor also commented on Varun's post. "How would you have me react?" read Rhea's comment.

Varun Dhawan is frequently trolled by his colleagues for his style (all in good humour, of course). On Monday, the actor's Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor reacted to the first look of Varun's forthcoming film Mr Lele and wrote: "Looks like you've stolen my dad's kachcha. Love it chirkut."

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan began the year in Switzerland, where Anushka was accompanied by her husband Virat Kohli and Varun's plus one was his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. They also partied with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Take a look at the post here:

In terms of work, the period drama Kalank remains Varun Dhawan's last release. The actor is currently busy with the promotional duties of his forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The film has been directed by Remo D'Souza and it is slated to release on January 24. The actor also has Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele in the pipeline.