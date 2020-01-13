Mr Lele First Look: Varun Dhawan's Epic Style Prompts ROFL Reactions From Shraddha Kapoor And Others

Varun Dhawan in Mr Lele. (courtesy varundvn)

Highlights "Chaddi man," commented Nora Fatehi

"Loving the fanny pack," wrote Aditya Narayan

The film will release on January 1, 2021

The makers of Mr Lele shared the first look of the film that features Varun Dhawan in the lead role and interesting can't even begin to describe it. Going by the poster, we are guessing that the film is going to be a comedy. In the poster, a perplexed Varun Dhawan can be seen dressed in briefs and a fanny pack as he holds a rifle in one hand. The film's director Shashank Khaitan described the film as a "maha entertainer" and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the film's poster is perfectly in sync with the description that he gave. Varun's colleagues had interesting reactions to the film's poster. His Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor shared the film's poster on her Instagram story with a ROFL comment. She wrote: "Looks like you've stolen my dad's kachcha. Love it chirkut."

On Varun's Instagram post, Nora Fatehi wrote: "Chaddi man." Varun's close friend and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor wrote "zone" in the comments section. "Hahaha #epic #guts," wrote Shilpa Shetty. Divya Khosla Kumar, Manish Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor flooded the comments section with heart and LOL emojis. "Loving the fanny pack," wrote singer Aditya Narayan.

Screenshot of Shraddha Kapoor''s Instagram story.

Sharing the first look of the film, Varun Dhawan wrote: "MR Lele. Maaza lele. Mr Lele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment. See you in cinemas on January 1st, 2021." The film will be produced by Karan Jiohar's Dharma Productions.

Take a look at the film's poster here:

Mr Lele will be Varun and Shashank Khaitan's third film together. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Shukla, and the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, also starring Alia Bhatt. Both the films were backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. "Varun Dhawan and me together for the third time. This time with a maha entertainer ," wrote Shashank Khaitan.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is busy with the promotional duties of his forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The film has been directed by Remo D'Souza and it is slated to release on January 24. The actor also has Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline. The period drama Kalank remains his last release.