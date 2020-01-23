'Tu Cha Jaayega': Anushka Sharma's Special Message For Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan with Anushka Sharma. (courtesy varundvn)

Highlights 'Lighting up the dance floor and how,' tweeted Anushka

Varun awaits the release on Street Dancer 3D

The film is slated to release on Friday

Ahead of the release of Street Dancer 3D, Anushka Sharma tweeted a special message for the film's lead actor Varun Dhawan. The 31-year-old actress, in her tweet, wrote: "Lighting up the dance floor and how! VD tu chaaa jaayega." Anushka also tagged the film's lead actress Shraddha Kapoor and the film's director Remo D'Souza in her post and she wrote: "Best wishes for Street Dancer 3D to you. Releasing on January 24." Varun Dhawan acknowledged Anushka's post and wrote: "My ekdum favourite human. Thank you."

Take a look at Anushka's tweet here:

Lightin' up the dance floor and how! VD tu chaaa jaayega! @Varun_dvn Best wishes for #StreetDancer3D to you, @ShraddhaKapoor and @remodsouza ...

Releasing on 24th Jan. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 22, 2020

This is what Varun replied:

My ek dum favourite human thank u #StreetDancer3Dhttps://t.co/8u6FMmvm4Q — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 22, 2020

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma co-starred in the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. The actors who were on a vacation in Switzerland with their respective partners - Natasha Dalal and Virat Kohli, shared pictures from their get-together.

Coming back to Street Dancer 3D, it is the third installment of the popular dance based ABCD series, directed by Remo D'Souza. Besides Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Nora Fatehi. The film is slated to release on January 24.

In terms of work, the period drama Kalank remains Varun Dhawan's last release. The actor is currently busy with the promotional duties of his forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The actor also has Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele in the pipeline.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has not announced any upcoming projects as of now but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's web-series Mai.