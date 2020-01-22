Varun Dhawan's Dance-Off With Viral TikTok Star Sets The Floor On Fire

Varun Dhawan and Baba Jackson in a still from the video (courtesy varundvn)

Varun Dhawan, who will soon be seen in Street Dancer 3D, shared a stunning Instagram video, in which he has a dance-off of sorts with TikTok dancer Yuvraj Singh, who goes by the moniker "babajackson2019." In the video, the TikTok star, dressed like pop king Michael Jackson, can be seen grooving to the song Muqabla as Varun Dhawan and his fellow Street Dancer Shraddha Kapoor stare at him in awe. However, our Bollywood Street Dancers are no less as Varun Dhawan soon joins the TikTok star on the dance floor. "With the one they call Baba Jackson. The real street dancer! Bahut maaza aya. Keep breaking the Internet," Varun captioned his video.

Here's what Varun Dhawan posted:

Yuvraj Singh is the same TikTok star, whose fan-following includes Hrithik Roshan, often referred to as one of the best dancers of Bollywood. Earlier this month, Hrithik described his as the "Smoothest airwalker I have seen" and wanted to know: "Who is this man?" for this viral video. Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and Street Dancer 3D choreographer-director Remo D'souza.

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile in the Street Dancer 3D song Muqabla, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva recreated scenes from the original 1994 film Kadhalan/Humse Hai Muqabla.

Street Dancer 3D is one of the biggest dance films of Bollywood and is set against an India-Pakistan dance rivalry, in which Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor play competing dancers from opposing sides of the border. Directed by filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit screens on January 24.