The TikTok Dancer Whose Viral Video Impressed Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan

TikTok star Yuvraj Singh's dance moves are impressing Bollywood celebs.

Hrithik Roshan has called him the "smoothest airwalker" he has seen - high praise indeed from the man who is widely considered the best dancer in Bollywood right now. Yuvraj Singh aka '@babajackson2020' is the TikTok star whose dance moves are impressing not just Hrithik Roshan, but a number of other celebrities too. The long list includes Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and choreographer Remo D'souza, among others.

Yuvraj Singh has over a million followers on video-sharing platform TikTok, where his dance videos have collected a whopping 11 million views in total. The dancer caught the eye of Bollywood celebs after a compilation of his videos was shared on Twitter by a fan.

"Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos," wrote the Twitter user while sharing the the compilation, which features Yuvraj grooving to various songs like Muqabla, Kaanta Laga and more. "Please make him famous," he added, tagging Hrithik Roshan and Prabhudheva in his tweet.

Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous 🙏🏻@iHrithik@PDdancingpic.twitter.com/MJvBqUFLX5 — Shash (@pokershash) January 12, 2020

The video, posted on Sunday, has gone viral online, collecting over 9.3 lakh views on the microblogging platform. It has also garnered more than 52,000 'likes' and over 15,000 'retweets'.

"Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man?" asked Hrithik Roshan while sharing the video.

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

The dance moves impressed Amitabh Bachchan too.

A number of Bollywood celebs tweeted the video while complimenting Yuvraj Singh.

How gooood is this boy 👏👏👍. https://t.co/Fiywc3kRCl — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 13, 2020

Watch him!! He is OUTSTANDING!! 👇👍😍 https://t.co/jnHkx2uwUr — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 13, 2020

