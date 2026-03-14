Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh's <i>Raftaar</i> To Release On July 24

Raftaar, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, is set to release in theatres on July 24.

The Amazon MGM Studios' film is described as "a gripping drama of ambition, love, and greed" and is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar. It is produced by Rao's wife and actor Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film.

The makers shared the announcement with a post on Instagram on Saturday. It featured the poster with the film's title written over it."Ambition built it. Greed will test it. #Raftaar, releasing on July 24, at a theatre near you," read the caption.

"Raftaar" is set in a high-stakes world where ambition builds empires, and success comes at a price. At its heart lies a fast-rising start-up and a charged relationship between a driven man and an equally ambitious woman.

It will also be the first collaboration of Rao and Suresh.

Actors Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor round off the cast of the film.

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