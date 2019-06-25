Rajinikanth's Grandson 'Nails' Actor's Petta Pose Like A Boss

Soundarya juxtaposed a picture of Ved with that of Rajnikanth's. (Image courtesy: soundaryaarajinikant)

Highlights Ved struck a pose like that of Rajinikanth in 2019 film Petta "Well ... like Thatha like grandson," Soundarya captioned the post An Instagram user said that Soundarya's son Ved is 'Thalaiva's Xerox'

Rajinikanth's grandson Ved, son of the actor's younger daughter Soundarya, struck a pose like his grandfather and he nailed it in Soundarya's opinion. Soundarya juxtaposed a picture of his four-year-old son looking out of a window in his Thatha's (Tamil for grandfather) style with a poster of 2019 film Petta featuring Rajinikanth. "Well ... like Thatha like grandson!!! #RajinikanthLineage #VedNailsThathaPose #ProudMother," Soundarya captioned the post. Soundarya's Instafam also showered compliments for little Ved. An Instagram user noted, "Thalaiva Xerox akka..!!" while another comment read: "This picture is going hit like a storm on social media."

Take a look at Soundarya's post here:

Ved is Soundarya's son from her first husband R Ashwin. Soundarya married actor businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in February this year. Soundarya is raising Ved with Vishagan and she frequently posts updates from her life on Instagram.

Soundarya is a graphic designer and she has worked on films including Chandramukhi and Sivaji, both featuring her father in the lead role. Soundarya debuted as a director with Kochadaiiyaan, said-to-be India's first photorealistic motion capture film, starring Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. She later directed her brother-in-law Dhanush (married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa) and Bollywood actress Kajol in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Petta and he is currently filming Darbar with filmmaker AR Murugadoss. In Darbar, Rajinikanth will play the role of a police officer 25 years after he played a cop in 1992 film Pandian.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.