Rajinikanth's 2.0: First-Hand Account Of 4am Frenzy From Resul Pookutty

All over the world, fans of superstar Rajinikanth are excited about the release of 2.0 in theatres today. Pictures and videos of fans brimming with joy, bursting crackers and taking selfies with the film's poster are all over the Internet. Oscar-winning sound artiste Resul Pookutty too shared glimpses of the 'madness' outside the theatres in Chennai to welcome Rajinikanth's highly-anticipated film 2.0. Mr Pookutty, who is also associated with 2.0, tweeted about driving to a theatre at 4 am to watch the film. "I straight drove into this frenzy! Only one actor enjoys this stardom, none other than Rajinikanth. All the best," read his tweet, in which pictures of fans bursting crackers were also shared.

It's 4am , off for the first show of #2point0FromToday excited! — resul pookutty (@resulp) November 28, 2018

After watching 2.0, he added, "Just out of the first show of 2.0 madness, stampede... stupendous response to S Shankar, superstar Rajinikanth and A Rahman. The film is on its way to a super duper hit!"

Take a look at the '2.0 madness' here.

I straight drove into this frency! Only one actor enjoy this stardom none other than @rajinikanth@OfficialLathaRK All the best, few minutes to go by! pic.twitter.com/8CJHl7EhPs — resul pookutty (@resulp) November 28, 2018

Just out of the first show of #2Point0 madness, stampede... stupendous response to @shankarshanmugh superstar @rajinikanth and @arrahman and yours moi... the film is on its way to a super duper hit! pic.twitter.com/tk4PnXv817 — resul pookutty (@resulp) November 29, 2018

On 2.0 day, a rare tweet was also posted from none other than Rajinikanth, who wrote, "Three cheers to team 2.0. The magnificent day has arrived."

Three cheers to team #2.0 .... The magnificent day has arrived !! — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 28, 2018

S Shankar's 2.0, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, is the sequel to 2010's Enthiran, where Rajinikanth played the double roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti the robot. Rajinikanth will be reprising both roles in 2.0. Akshay Kumar plays the prime antagonist Dr Richard, who transforms into a bird-like creature after a failed experiment. 2.0 is Akshay's debut in the Tamil industry. The film also stars Amy Jackson.