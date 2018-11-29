Rajinikanth's 2.0: First-Hand Account Of 4am Frenzy From Resul Pookutty

All over the world, fans of superstar Rajinikanth are excited about the release of 2.0 on the silver screen today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 29, 2018 12:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajinikanth's 2.0: First-Hand Account Of 4am Frenzy From Resul Pookutty

Rajinikanth in 2.0 (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. He shared glimpses of the 'madness' outside the theatres in Chennai
  2. "Only one actor enjoys this stardom, none other than Rajinikanth"
  3. Pictures of fans bursting crackers are all over the Internet

All over the world, fans of superstar Rajinikanth are excited about the release of 2.0 in theatres today. Pictures and videos of fans brimming with joy, bursting crackers and taking selfies with the film's poster are all over the Internet. Oscar-winning sound artiste Resul Pookutty too shared glimpses of the 'madness' outside the theatres in Chennai to welcome Rajinikanth's highly-anticipated film 2.0. Mr Pookutty, who is also associated with 2.0, tweeted about driving to a theatre at 4 am to watch the film. "I straight drove into this frenzy! Only one actor enjoys this stardom, none other than Rajinikanth. All the best," read his tweet, in which pictures of fans bursting crackers were also shared.

 

 

After watching 2.0, he added, "Just out of the first show of 2.0 madness, stampede... stupendous response to S Shankar, superstar Rajinikanth and A Rahman. The film is on its way to a super duper hit!"

Take a look at the '2.0 madness' here.

 

 

 

 

On 2.0 day, a rare tweet was also posted from none other than Rajinikanth, who wrote, "Three cheers to team 2.0. The magnificent day has arrived."

 

 

S Shankar's 2.0, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, is the sequel to 2010's Enthiran, where Rajinikanth played the double roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti the robot. Rajinikanth will be reprising both roles in 2.0. Akshay Kumar plays the prime antagonist Dr Richard, who transforms into a bird-like creature after a failed experiment. 2.0 is Akshay's debut in the Tamil industry. The film also stars Amy Jackson.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajinikanthrajinikanth 2.0

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusHysIS ISROBartolomé Esteban MurilloKartarpur Corridor2.0Asus RogHonor 8CLost Wallet

................................ Advertisement ................................