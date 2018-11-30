Rajinikanth's 2.0 Director Tweets Thank You Note For Making The Film A 'Huge Success'

2.0: "My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up 2.0 and celebrated and made it a huge success," S Shankar wrote

Rajinikanth in 2.0 (Image courtesy: Facebook)


  1. The Hindi version of 2.0 earned over Rs 20 crore on Day 1
  2. Thanks to my team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0: Shankar
  3. Akshay Kumar also stars in 2.0

Rajinikanth's 2.0 director S Shankar thanked the audience, media and his team for making the film a 'huge success.' 2.0, also starring Akshay Kumar, opened to favourable reviews on Thursday across 4,000 screens. The Hindi version of 2.0 earned over Rs 20 crore on Day 1. "My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up 2.0 and celebrated and made it a huge success, and to all the media who supported and respected the hard work of our team and to my whole team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0," tweeted S Shankar on Friday.

Read his Twitter post here.

 

 

The Hindi version of the film took a 'super start' on the opening day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. "Non-holiday release, non-festival period and yet, 2.0 takes a super start," he tweeted.

 

 

Before the release of 2.0, Rajinikanth also sent out his best wishes to the team and tweeted, "Three cheers to team 2.0. The magnificent day has arrived."

 

 

2.0 is a sequel to Rajinikanth's 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). Rajinikanth reprises the role of Dr Vaseegaran and resurrects his creation Chitti, the robot. Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist Dr Richards. 2.0 also stars Sudhanshu Panday, Adil Hussain and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by A R Rahman.2.0's release dates were rescheduled multiple times. It marks Akshay's debut in the Tamil industry.

 

Ahead of its release, 2.0, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, is said to have recovered Rs 370 crore through digital and satellite rights.

