Rajinikanth's 2.0 Director Tweets Thank You Note For Making The Film A 'Huge Success'

Rajinikanth's 2.0 director S Shankar thanked the audience, media and his team for making the film a 'huge success.' 2.0, also starring Akshay Kumar, opened to favourable reviews on Thursday across 4,000 screens. The Hindi version of 2.0 earned over Rs 20 crore on Day 1. "My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up 2.0 and celebrated and made it a huge success, and to all the media who supported and respected the hard work of our team and to my whole team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0," tweeted S Shankar on Friday.

My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up #2point0 and celebrated and made it a huge success, and to all the media who supported and respected the hard work of our team, and to my whole team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0. — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) November 30, 2018

The Hindi version of the film took a 'super start' on the opening day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. "Non-holiday release, non-festival period and yet, 2.0 takes a super start," he tweeted.

Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it's a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2018

Before the release of 2.0, Rajinikanth also sent out his best wishes to the team and tweeted, "Three cheers to team 2.0. The magnificent day has arrived."

Three cheers to team #2.0 .... The magnificent day has arrived !! — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 28, 2018

2.0 is a sequel to Rajinikanth's 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). Rajinikanth reprises the role of Dr Vaseegaran and resurrects his creation Chitti, the robot. Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist Dr Richards. 2.0 also stars Sudhanshu Panday, Adil Hussain and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by A R Rahman.2.0's release dates were rescheduled multiple times. It marks Akshay's debut in the Tamil industry.

Ahead of its release, 2.0, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, is said to have recovered Rs 370 crore through digital and satellite rights.