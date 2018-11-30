2.0 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar's Film Had A Grand Opening, Per Early Reports

Rajinikanth in a still from 2.0. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights 2.0 is expected to collect over Rs 25 crore on Day 1 The final numbers may be higher, says Ramesh Bala 2.0 opened to favourable reviews on Thursday

2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, is expected to collect over Rs 25 crore - Hindi version only - on the opening day, as per early estimates shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala. "Expecting a bigger final number," he tweeted. However, achieving Thugs Of Hindostan's opening day collection number (Rs 50 crore in Hindi) appears to be a long target for 2.0, which opened to mostly favourable reviews on Thursday. Thugs of Hindostan's box office glory was short lived as the film's collection depreciated in the subsequent days - by and large because of the negative word of mouth reviews. As for 2.0, film critics have criticised the film's weak screenplay but they've have put in a good word for the VFX and special effects, which is the heart and soul of 2.0.

Here's Ramesh Bala's tweet:

#2Point0 Hindi Day 1 All-India Nett - Early Estimates are around 25 Crs..



Expecting a Bigger Final number.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 30, 2018

2.0 reportedly performed well in USA, New Zealand and Australia too:

#2Point0#USA



Day-1 Gross till 10 PM EST:



$295K From 265 Locs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 30, 2018

At the #NewZealand Box Office, #2Point0 has grossed NZ$ 23,243 [ 11.11 Lakhs] from 18 locations on Day 1.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 30, 2018

At the #Australia Box Office, #2Point0 has grossed A$114,696 [58.46 Lakhs] from 35 Locations on Day 1.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 30, 2018

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Even for Rajnikanth, pulling this erratic, messy epic out of the fire is no cakewalk. He comes pretty close. Watch 2.0 for its scale and ambition, if not for the superstar who can do no wrong." He gave the film two stars out of five.

2.0 is the much-awaited sequel to 2010 film Enthiran, which was also directed by S Shankar and it featured Rajinikanth as the protagonist (Dr Vaseegaran) and the antagonist (robot Chitti). In 2.0, Chitti is reassembled by Dr Vaseegaran to fight Dr Richards (Akshay Kumar), an ornithologist who has turned against human beings.

2.0 also stars Sudhanshu Panday, Adil Hussain and Amy Jackson. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman.