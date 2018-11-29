Akshay Kumar, Newcomer To Tamil Cinema, Lists What Bollywood Can Learn From South

Akshay Kumar in 2.0. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar, who debuts in Tamil cinema with today's big release 2.0, says that the Hindi film industry can learn a lot from its south counterpart - for starters, punctuality - reports news agency PTI. Akshay Kumar plays the main villain in S Shankar's 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth. "They are more professional than us. If the shoot time is 7.30, the shooting will start sharp on time. Here, 7.30 means you can come by 9.30. There, superstars arrive on time on set," Akshay Kumar was quoted as saying. Akshay Kumar, whose colleagues swear by his punctuality, also said that newcomers should make at least four to five films in the south for a better understanding of the profession.

"You learn a lot. I sometimes feel a newcomer should do five films there and then come here. He or she will learn a lot. In a day, they take 30-40 shots. Here we manage around 12-13 shots... They don't take other people for granted. They value other people's time," he said.

In 2.0, which opened to favourable reviews on Thursday, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Dr Richards, an ornithologist, who blames mobile phones and cellular network for the depleting bird numbers. Dr Richards' drastic step against human race compels Dr Vaseegaran (Rajinikanth) to bring his dismantled robot Chitti (also Rajinikanth) out of retirement. Together they fight Dr Richards to save the people from the wrath of the technologically advanced monster.

2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Panday and Adil Hussian.

(With inputs PTI)