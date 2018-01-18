Rajinikanth's 2.0 Co-Star Akshay Kumar 'Even Enjoyed Getting Punched By Him' "Whatever Rajinikanth does is so stylish, I even enjoyed getting punched by him," Akshay Kumar said

"Whatever Rajinikanth does is so stylish, I even enjoyed getting punched by him," Akshay Kumar tells mid-day Rajinikanth and Akshay have collaborated for 2.0 , one of the most-anticipated films of the year. "Once, we were just sitting on the set, waiting for the next shot and he brushed some dirt off his pants. The entire unit was awestruck by how stylishly he did it. Everything he does is so stylish. I even enjoyed getting punched by him," Akshay, 50, told mid-day marks Akshay's first Tamil project.is a sequel to Rajinikanth's 2010 filmin Hindi). Amy Jackson has replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film.Does Akshay Kumar really play a villain in? Since several months, his look from the film, as the antagonist, Dr Richard, has been doing the rounds on social media. "Evil has a new face," read the caption of the poster which revealed his look. However, Akshay says that it's all a 'lie.' "Whatever you hear aboutis all a lie as no one knows anything about it and we are not allowed to talk about it. In fact, I'm glad such rumours are doing the rounds because people will be in for a surprise when they watch the film," the actor told mid-day . But, he adds, "Many people asked me why I wanted to play a villain and I told them, 'Why not?' A hero exists only when there's a villain. I had never imagined that I would be part of the costliest Indian film.", directed by S Shankar, is slated for an April release.Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's new film,, opens next week.