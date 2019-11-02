Rajinikanth To Be Honoured At IFFI, French Actor Isabelle Huppert To Get Lifetime Achievement Award

Rajinikanth will be honoured for his contribution in cinema

Highlights The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 Close to 250 films from various countries to be screened Big B's selected seven or eight films will also be showcased

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour superstar Rajinikanth with a special Icon of Golden Jubilee award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, during the past several decades, I am happy to announce that the award for the ICON OF GOLDEN JUBILEE OF #IFFI2019 is being conferred on cine star Shri S Rajnikant.

IFFIGoa50 pic.twitter.com/oqjTGvcrvE — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 2, 2019

The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 with close to 250 films from various countries to be screened at the premier movie extravaganza.

Among the 200 Foreign films for #IFFIGoa50 , 24 Films are in the race for Oscar nominations#IFFI2019#IFFIGoldenJubileeEdition — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 2, 2019

The minister also announced celebrated French actor Isabelle Huppert as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Foreign Artiste.

Happy to announce that Life Time Achievement Award for a 'Foreign Artiste' will be conferred on French Actress Isabelle Hupert.#IFFI2019#IFFIGoa50pic.twitter.com/toOVkr6u5r — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 2, 2019

In its golden jubilee year, the festival will screen 50 films by 50 female filmmakers to acknowledge the contribution of women in cinema, Mr Javadekar said.

International Film Festival in Goa #IFFIGoa50 will showcase 50 films of 50 women directors#IFFIGoa2019#IFFIGoldenJubileeEdition — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 2, 2019

Russia will be the partner country at the festival this year. Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan's selected seven or eight films will also be showcased at the movie gala.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.