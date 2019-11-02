Rajinikanth To Be Honoured At IFFI, French Actor Isabelle Huppert To Get Lifetime Achievement Award

Celebrated French actor Isabelle Huppert was also announced as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Entertainment | | Updated: November 02, 2019 13:06 IST
Rajinikanth will be honoured for his contribution in cinema


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28
  2. Close to 250 films from various countries to be screened
  3. Big B's selected seven or eight films will also be showcased

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour superstar Rajinikanth with a special Icon of Golden Jubilee award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday.

The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 with close to 250 films from various countries to be screened at the premier movie extravaganza.

The minister also announced celebrated French actor Isabelle Huppert as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Foreign Artiste.

In its golden jubilee year, the festival will screen 50 films by 50 female filmmakers to acknowledge the contribution of women in cinema, Mr Javadekar said.

Russia will be the partner country at the festival this year. Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan's selected seven or eight films will also be showcased at the movie gala.



