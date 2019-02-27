Rajinikanth And Wife Latha In A Pic From Their Wedding 38 Years Ago, Shared By Daughter Soundarya

Soundarya shared this picture of Rajinikanth and Latha Rajinikanth (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Soundarya Rajinikanth delighted Rajinikanth's fans on Twitter by sharing an old photo from the superstar's wedding to Latha Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth married Latha Rajinikanth on February 26, 1981, and recently, for their 38th wedding anniversary, their younger daughter Soundarya shared a picture of the couple from their wedding. "The couple that sets the benchmark for the ultimate couple goal. Love you, mummy and daddy. Happy anniversary," tweeted Soundarya, along with the post. In the black and white photo, Rajinikanth can be seen putting a garland around Latha Rajinikanth's neck and the couple smile for a perfect picture. Like many of us, several Twitter users have also liked Soundarya's post. Take a look at the photo here.

The couple that sets the benchmark for #TheUltimateCoupleGoals love u mummy and daddy !!! #HappyAnniversarypic.twitter.com/mglaO3eGhi — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 26, 2019

Soundarya, thank you, for sharing this picture!

Actor-politician Rajinikanth and Latha Rajinikanth got married in Tirupati. Aishwaryaa, married to actor Dhanush, is their elder daughter. Soundarya married actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi earlier this month in Chennai.

Soundarya and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding was a star-studded affair, which was attended by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, other stars and top politicians.

Rajinikanth, 68, debuted in the film industry in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal. He has starred in over 160 films, most of which are in Tamil. He got his breakthrough with Moondru Mudichu, which also starred late actress Sridevi and Kamal Haasan. Enthiran (Robot in Hindi), Kochadaiiyaan, Lingaa, Kabali, Kaala, 2.0 and Petta are some of Rajinikanth's films which released after 2010.

Rajinikanth was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016.