National Award-Winning Filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar To Direct India's First AI Film <i>Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal</i>

National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar is set to direct India's first AI-powered theatrical film, titled Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal.

According to a press release, the film is "set to tell the legendary story of Lord Hanuman by blending India's rich storytelling tradition with cutting-edge generative AI technology."

Mapuskar, who won the National Award for his Marathi film Ventilator and has worked as an assistant director on projects such as Munnabhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munnabhai, said Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal fearlessly embraces innovation.

"Taking on a project that so fearlessly embraces innovation is both thrilling and daunting. I love exploring various genres in cinema, and to tell a story using progressive technology like generative AI is very exciting for me. The story of Lord Hanuman is timeless, filled with strength, devotion, and purpose, and it is a rare opportunity to steer a film that both honours India's spiritual heritage and pioneers the future of filmmaking," he said in a statement.

"I am excited to join hands with Vikram and Vijay to explore storytelling in a completely new dimension and eternally thankful to be given this opportunity. I also look forward to working with a brilliant team of writers and researchers who are creating a compelling story for audiences everywhere," he added.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse, the film is set to release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026.

Malhotra said the film represents a "bold leap into the future of filmmaking."

"I am a big fan of Rajesh's work and have seen how, across films, he has brilliantly told emotionally rich stories that have connected with audiences across the board. Bringing Rajesh Mapuskar on board marks a major step in fulfilling our vision for a first-of-its-kind, made-in-India spectacle that bridges timeless stories with cutting-edge innovation. Chiranjeevi Hanuman represents a bold leap into the future of filmmaking, and we are proud to pioneer this space with some of the most visionary minds in the industry. Rajesh's cinematic craft, his deep understanding of the story, and his curiosity to explore new creative paradigms make him the perfect choice to lead a film of this disruptive nature. This film is not just about AI; it's about how we can use emerging tools to elevate stories that are timeless."

The film is being powered by a team of over 50 engineers from Galleri5, the tech arm of Collective Artists Network, in collaboration with cultural scholars, literary experts, and writers to ensure narrative authenticity while retelling the story.

Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said the project aims to redefine how stories from India's cultural legacy are told and experienced, pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology to present a version of Hanuman's story that resonates across generations and geographies.

Earlier, both Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap voiced strong opinions about Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal, a film made entirely with AI technology. Coming after the recent debate over AI use in Raanjhanaa, the announcement of a full-length AI-driven movie has sparked intense reactions from the filmmakers. Read the full story here.