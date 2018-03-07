Raid Actress Gayathri Says 'Glad My Debut Is With A Realistic Role' "I'm glad my debut is with a non-glam and realistic role. Even in the south, I leaned towards roles which didn't require me to be just a pretty prop," says this Raid actress

Raid marks Gayathri Iyer's Bollywood debut

"I'm glad my debut is with a non-glam role," said Gayathri "It's not that I dread running around trees," she added Gayathri is making her debut with Ajay Devgn's Raid Raid. Happy to work with Ajay Devgn, she says she is glad for her to foray in Bollywood with a non-glamorous part. Raid is directed by Rajkumar Gupta, and also features Ileana D'Cruz.



"I'm glad my debut is with a non-glam and realistic role. Even in the south, I leaned towards roles which didn't require me to be just a pretty prop. It's not that I dread running around trees (I have done that and enjoyed it too). It is just that glamour without substance (in a role or otherwise) eventually gets vapid," Gayathiri said in a statement.



, she said: "I know Ajay sir is a very good actor and a big star but what really struck me was how he is completely apolitical and everything he says or does seems to have so much integrity and I was thinking that with this star power combined with his integrity he could be a very strong social influence. Of course, I couldn't bring myself to suggest such gyaan to him in person."



She is also looking forward to working more with Gupta.



"I was excited to debut in Bollywood with his direction, especially since he gave a landmark role to Vidya Balan (No One Killed Jessica), a south origin actress herself. But because of the huge ensemble cast in Raid, he could hardly communicate individually to us. Hope I get to work with him again," Gayathri said.







In the southern film industry, the actress has worked in Kannada movies and awaits the release of her Telugu debut in June. Originally from Kerala, Gayathri is also trained in taekwondo.





