Black Jama Hai: Ajay Devgn Leads The Longest Raid In Indian History

Share EMAIL PRINT A still from Ajay Devgn's song Black Jama Hai (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights This is the third song from Raid to be released Saurabh Shukla plays a major role in the song Raid releases on March 16 Black Jama Hai, the new song from Ajay Devgn's Raid, is all about the hunt for black money. "Lucknow aake pagla gaye ho"... "Nikal lo yahaan se"... "Maafi mangni padegi.." these are the things Amay Patnaik was told when he began a raid, which is said to be the longest Income Tax raid in the history of India. Ajay Devgn plays the protagonist in Raid, which tracks the story of a Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow, who was known for his zero-nonsense tolerance policy. "Jab tak paise nahi mil jaate, main din raat yahaan baith ke raid jaari rakhunga," utters Ajay Devgn's character in the song.



This feisty exchange of words happens between Amay Patnaik and a corrupt politician named Rameshwar Rajaji Singh, who was zeroed in by Amay Patnaik's team for an Income Tax raid. It's none other than veteran actor Saurabh Shukla who plays Rajaji in the movie.



As the song starts, Rajaji can be seen warning Amay that he must be careful because he's messing with the wrong person. Amay appears determined and asks his team to begin the hunt, which is said to have lasted for 18 hours when it happened in real life all the way back in 1981. In the song, Rajaji also tries to bribe Amay with as much as 5 lakh dollars but Amay comes up with a reply worth Rs 420 crores - watch the song, you'll understand what we are talking about.







Sanu Ek Pal Chain and Nit Khair Manga are the other songs which have been released from the movie so far. Raid is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Saanand Verma. The movie went on floors in September last month and has primarily been shot in Lucknow and Raebareli. Raid is slated to hit screens on March 16.





