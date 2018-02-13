Raid: Sanu Ek Pal Chain Redux, With Ajay Devgn And Ileana D'Cruz Raid song Sanu Ek Pal Chain is picturised on Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in Raid (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The song beautifully portrays a husband and wife's relationship It is a remake of the popular song by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Ajay Devgn plays an Income Tax officer in Raid Raid song Sanu Ek Pal Chain, picturised on the film's lead stars Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, beautifully portrays a husband and wife's relationship. It is a remake of the popular song by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan of the same name. The remixed version has been recreated by composer Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The song opens on Ajay and Ileana and captures their day-to-day lives. Mere Rashke Qamar was recreated for Ajay and Ileana's film Baadshaho. Watch Raid song Sanu Ek Pal Chain here.







Raid, set in 1981, is based on one of the longest Income Tax raids in India. In the film, Ajay Devgn features as Amay Patnaik, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow. Raid is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.



Watch the trailer of Raid here.







At the trailer launch of Raid, Ajay Devgn told news agency PTI, "Omkara, Singham and Drishyam.



Raid also features actor Saurabh Shukla in a pivotal role and is slated to release on March 16.



(With PTI inputs)



