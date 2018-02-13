Raid: Sanu Ek Pal Chain Redux, With Ajay Devgn And Ileana D'Cruz

Raid song Sanu Ek Pal Chain is picturised on Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 13, 2018 08:23 IST
Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in Raid (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The song beautifully portrays a husband and wife's relationship
  2. It is a remake of the popular song by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
  3. Ajay Devgn plays an Income Tax officer in Raid
Raid song Sanu Ek Pal Chain, picturised on the film's lead stars Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, beautifully portrays a husband and wife's relationship. It is a remake of the popular song by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan of the same name. The remixed version has been recreated by composer Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The song opens on Ajay and Ileana and captures their day-to-day lives. Ajay plays an Income Tax officer while Ileana stars as his wife. Last year, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Mere Rashke Qamar was recreated for Ajay and Ileana's film Baadshaho. Watch Raid song Sanu Ek Pal Chain here.



Raid, set in 1981, is based on one of the longest Income Tax raids in India. In the film, Ajay Devgn features as Amay Patnaik, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow. Raid is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Watch the trailer of Raid here.



At the trailer launch of Raid, Ajay Devgn told news agency PTI, "I don't know about the benchmark or perception that this movie might create, but the real struggle with film was that the character is very heroic but real at the same time. We tried to keep it real even with the punchlines. It doesn't feel you're watching a movie. The challenge was to follow the character as realistically as possible." Ajay Devgn has given remarkable performances in films like Omkara, Singham and Drishyam.

Raid also features actor Saurabh Shukla in a pivotal role and is slated to release on March 16.

(With PTI inputs)

