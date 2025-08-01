Probe Agency ED Raids Fake Call Centres In Delhi Duping US Citizens

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches in Delhi as part of a money laundering probe against a "fake" call centre which allegedly duped US citizens by pitching sale of "pirated" software, official sources said Friday.

Three premises in Khanpur were raided around 10:30 pm on Thursday and the searches are still going on, they said.

The action is being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Preliminary investigation suggests, the sources said, that a call centre was being operated by some persons who misled citizens in countries like the US by pitching "fictitious or pirated" software under the name of original software like Microsoft Windows.

The agency suspects that funds worth Rs 100 crore have been received as foreign remittances over the past few years (2016-17 to 2024-25).

