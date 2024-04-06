Maidaan Song Ranga Ranga: Ajay Devgn Shines In An Anthem Of Inspiration

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn continues to impress his audience with his discerning selection of film projects. His latest endeavour, Maidaan, is a biopic portraying the remarkable journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, India's pioneering football coach from 1952 to 1962. Adding to the excitement, the spotlight shifts to the movie's soundtrack, with the unveiling of the latest track titled Ranga Ranga. Crafted, arranged, and produced by the maestro himself, AR Rahman, the song promises a vibrant and uplifting experience. The accompanying music video immerses viewers into the world of football training, showcasing the rigorous preparation undertaken by Syed Abdul Rahim and his team. With scenes depicting relentless dedication and tireless effort, the song serves as an anthem of inspiration.

Following the release of the Maidaan trailer, some fans drew comparisons between the film and the iconic sports drama Chak De India. Addressing these comparisons, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma spoke about the distinctiveness of Maidaan in an interview with India Today. He said, "As soon as a sports film arrives, people compare these films because of the story of a coach and players. Even before watching the film, people assume that it's a similar film."

Amit Sharma further elaborated, "There are no similarities between these films, except maybe 22 players are running after one ball on the field. The story is different, the struggle is different. This is also not a sports biopic, it's the journey of Abdul Rahim. Maidaan is about his emotional journey. Football is just the medium."

Refuting the notion of likeness to Chak De India," which starred Shah Rukh Khan as the coach of the women's national hockey team, Amit Sharma highlighted the unique essence of Maidaan. He expressed, "Challenges are always good, as one would get bored making the same films. The most important thing is that audiences will finally get to know about this man. They need to know what he's done for the country. There is no jingoism, but just his utmost love for India and football."

Maidaan, featuring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in significant roles, is slated for release on April 10. The film will clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The narrative of the film revolves around the inspiring story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who dedicatedly works towards elevating Indian football onto the global stage by assembling and training a team, which notably includes talented youngsters from the slums.