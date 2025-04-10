<I>Raid 2</i> Song <I>Nasha</i> Promo: Tamannaah Moves Like Magic

Tamannaah Bhatia has impressed fans with her fiery dance numbers in Kaavaalaa (Jailer) and Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2). Now, she is all set to feature in a new song from Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Raid 2. The track, titled Nasha, will be unveiled on April 11.

On Thursday, the makers of Raid 2 teased the song on Instagram. The short clip opens to a group of men playing instruments and waving flags inside a dimly lit room.

Soon, Tamannaah Bhatia makes a dramatic entry. The actress, dressed in a white and golden outfit, showcases her sizzling moves. Her expressions are simply on fire.

The side note read, “Sabke dil aur dimaag pe chadhega Tamannaah ka Nasha! (Tamannaah's Nasha is all set to take over everyone's hearts and minds.) Song Out Tomorrow.”

Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2018 hit film Raid. The first part was based on the real-life Income Tax raid from the 1980s.

Ajay Devgn returns as the tough IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. Riteish Deshmukh is the prime antagonist. He portrays the character of a powerful politician, Dadabhai. Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor are also a part of the project. Saurabh Shukla (the villain from Raid) also has a few cameo appearances.

Earlier this month, the makers dropped Raid 2's much-awaited trailer. The clip showed Amay Patnaik conducting his 75th raid at Dadabhai's place. Viewers were once again reminded of the IRS officer's indomitable spirit.

A standout moment from the trailer featured a Mahabharata reference. It captured a cold face-off between Amay Patnaik and Dadabhai. When Dadabhasi asked, “Pandava kab se Chakravyuh rach ne laga? (Since when did the Pandavas start plotting a Chakravyuh?)", Amay's stern reply was, “Kaun kaha mein Pandava hoon, mein toh pura Mahabharat hoon (Who said I am a Pandava, I am the entire Mahabharat).”

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film will arrive in the theatres on May 1.