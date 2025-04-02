Tamannaah Sings, Dances At <i>Mata Ki Chowki</i>. Bonus: Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah hosted a Mata Ki Chowki at her Mumbai residence on the first day of Navratri. On Tuesday, the actress shared a video from the holy evening on Instagram.

The clip featured Tamannaah dressed in a pink suit as she performed puja with her parents. The actress was also seen singing and dancing to spiritual songs with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.

In the caption, Tamannaah simply wrote, "Jai Mata Di". Reacting to the post, Rasha and Pragya Kapoor said, "Ja mata di." Singer Preety Tandon Pathania, who performed bhajans at Tamannaah's Mata Ki Chowki, also commented on her post and wrote, "Jai Mata di... Thank u so much for giving me this opportunity to serve u and Maa."

Notably, Tamannaah's boyfriend Vijay Varma was nowhere to be seen at her Navratri celebration. According to a Pinkvilla report, the couple have broken up after a year of dating.

"Tamannaah and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules," a source close to the couple told Pinkvilla.

Tamannaah and Vijay first sparked dating rumours in 2023 when they were spotted together at a New Year Eve party. The speculation grew stronger as the couple made a few public appearances together.

Finally, they made their relationship public during the promotions of Lust Stories 2 and ever they have been spotted together at events, screenings, date nights and functions.

In 2024, Tamannaah acknowledged her relationship with Vijay when she called him her "happy place" during an interview with Film Companion. Later, Vijay also confessed his feelings for Tamannaah in several interviews.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma shared screen space in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. They, reportedly, came close to each other during the shoot of the film.