Amid Break Up Rumours With Tamannaah, Vijay Varma Shares His Take On Relationships: "You Embrace It And Run..."

Vijay Varma recently shared a lighthearted take on relationships, just days after his rumoured breakup with actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Vijay offered a refreshing perspective on navigating the ups and downs of life, encouraging others to embrace every aspect of a relationship with an open heart.

When asked about relationships, Vijay compared them to ice cream, with all its different flavours - sweet and salty - and advised people to embrace whatever comes their way. "Relationships, you're talking about, right? I think if you enjoy a relationship like ice cream, you will be very happy. That means whatever flavor comes, you embrace it and run with it," he told IANS.

This comes shortly after news broke that Vijay and Tamannaah had ended their two-year relationship. While neither of the two has publicly addressed the breakup on their social media, rumours have been circulating about the split.

A source revealed, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways a few weeks ago but have decided to remain good friends. Both have been focusing on their respective work commitments."

Vijay and Tamannaah first sparked dating rumours when they were seen together at a New Year's Eve party in 2023. As the two made more public appearances together, the speculation grew, and they later confirmed their relationship during the promotions of Lust Stories 2. Since then, the couple was often spotted at events, movie screenings and social gatherings.

In 2024, Tamannaah made their relationship public, referring to Vijay as her "happy place." Vijay also expressed his affection for Tamannaah in various interviews. The two first worked together in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, where they reportedly grew close during the filming.