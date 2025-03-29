Fans Impressed With Rasha Thadani's Performance In <i>Azaad</i>: "After Alia Bhatt..."

Azaad marked the big Bollywood debut of Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon's daughter and Ajay Devgn's nephew, Azaad Devgan. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

The film did not meet the expectations of the audience, and the box office response was also lukewarm.

However, Rasha Thadani became a sensation with her song Uyi Amma. Fans were in awe of her natural screen presence. Her expressions were hailed by the audience, reminding them of OG Raveena.

Now a video of a scene from Azaad has gone viral online which makes fans believe that she is indeed the next big thing.

The scene shows Janaki Bahadur (Rasha Thadani) telling stable boy Govind (Aaman Devgan) that she did not intend to snitch on him. It deeply impacted her when he got beaten up, and she couldn't sleep for days. But what impresses the masses is how quickly she changed her tone from being innocent to instantly dominating. This gives ample proof of Rasha's versatility.

Fans flooded the comments section with remarks like, "DAMN SHE IS BORN FOR THE INDUSTRY!"

Another internet user shared, "Iss film mein inki acting aur gaane bahut badhiya hai sabhi gaane", whereas another fan exclaimed, "After Alia Bhat this girl is the only good actor amongst Nepo kids."

It is an interesting comparison between Alia Bhatt who did not have a very positive feedback upon her debut in Student Of The Year. However, she proved her mettle soon after. Rasha's upcoming projects are yet to be confirmed.

