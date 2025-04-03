<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i>: Ajay Devgn Gives A Shoutout To Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan And Ananya Panday's Historical Drama

Ajay Devgn has given a roaring shoutout to Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2. The actor unveiled the film's trailer earlier today. The movie, also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, is based on the events that followed after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919.

The trailer opens to a courtroom scene featuring Akshay Kumar as lawyer Sankaran Nair. He questions whether the perpetrator of the massacre, General Dyer, issued a warning to the crowd before the deadly gunfire.

General Dyer replies with a chilling “No”.

He defends himself, stating that the people at Jallianwala Bagh were “terrorists” equipped with arms. To this, Sankaran Nair asks an unnerving question, "What weapons did you see in the hands of eight-month-old babies? Their kadas? Or their clenched fists?”

The trailer offers a glimpse of brutal scenes from the massacre. Severely wounded individuals lie helpless, and children cry out in fear. With the gates closed, many are forced to jump to their death into wells.

A standout moment comes when a determined Sankaran Nair asserts, “We are suing the crown for genocide."

Soon after, R Madhavan makes a dramatic entry as the “moody but genius” lawyer, Neville McKinley.

The trailer then sets the film's premise with Sankaran Nair and Neville McKinley in an epic legal face-off.

Ananya Panday, as a female lawyer, commands attention with her unwavering presence. The video ends with an icy exchange between Sankaran and the General.

Ajay Devgn's caption read, “Bhagat Singh's battle was on the streets, this one was in the courtroom—both changed history. Kesari Chapter 2: trailer out now. Wishing my buddy AK all the very best along with the entire team, it's looking outstanding!”

Karan Johar commented, “Thank you so much.”

Kesari: Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. The film will arrive in the theatres on April 18, 2025.