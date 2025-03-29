A <i>Kesari 2</i> Update: First Look Posters Of Ananya Panday And R Madhavan Out

Kesari 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and fans' excitement has reached new heights ever since the release of its teaser.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the first-look motion posters of Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.

In the video, Ananya portrays a confident lawyer, delivering a powerful voiceover: "Uss din Jallianwala Bagh me jo hua uska sach puri duniya ko pata chalna chahiye" (What happened that day at Jallianwala Bagh, the truth must be told to everyone).

The caption read, "Embraced by compassion, fueled by justice. Introducing Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill in Kesari - Chapter 2. In cinemas worldwide, April 18."

R Madhavan's character, Neville Mckinley, is introduced with the caption, "Sharp, fearless, undeniable... but playing for the other side! Introducing R. Madhavan as Neville Mckinley in Kesari Chapter 2."

Kesari Chapter 2 will delve into the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The first film, released in 2019, focused on the events leading up to the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army's 36th Sikh Regiment fought against 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a crucial role in the first chapter.

Akshay Kumar returns as the lead star, playing the legendary advocate C. Sankaran Nair in this highly anticipated sequel, which is set to hit theatres on April 18.