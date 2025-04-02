Why R Madhavan Wanted To Quit Acting: "I Had To Take A Break Because..."

R Madhavan has a steady lineup to look forward to with Test and Kesari Chapter 2. His last release was Hisaab Barabar, which had dropped on Zee5, on January 24, 2025.

In a conversation with India TV recently, R Madhavan spoke about how he was once brought back to reality by a Swiss farmer, while on an outdoor shoot. It made him realise that he was not connecting with the kind of projects he was doing. Moreover, he was told to focus on his target audience from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

R Madhavan shared, "I had to take a break because I was very disillusioned by the kind of work I was doing. I was shooting a Tamil song in Switzerland, wearing orange pants and a green shirt. I was gyrating to the music. I was in the middle of the road, and I saw this Swiss farmer looking at us with complete disdain and shaking his head. I looked at him and said, 'You come to Chennai, I'll show you who I am.' I was really offended, but it struck me suddenly that I am dancing to other people's tunes."

He further revealed how it led him to take a break, "My wife looked at me one morning and said, 'You're going to work like you want to come back from it.' I said yes. So, I took a break. I wanted to understand where the country was going, and what kind of things people appreciated. I stopped acting. I stopped doing even Ad films. I grew a beard. I travelled across India and understood what matters, how the rickshaw guys are talking. And that insight of four years is probably what I'm eating off right now."

The actor concluded by saying that the incident had triggered him and pushed him to the point of experiencing an existential crisis. Though he was offended by the look on the Swiss farmer's face, it did make him realise a lot of things.