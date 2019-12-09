Radhika Pandit's Anniversary Wish For 'Soulmate' Yash Is Pure Love

Radhika Pandit's wish for Yash is a blast from the past. (Image courtesy: iamradhikapandit)

Special occasions call for special pictures, right? That is exactly what Kannada star Radhika Pandit did on her wedding anniversary, on Monday. The 35-year-old actress shared a lovely throwback picture of herself with her husband Yash. Radhika dug out a million-dollar throwback picture on her Instagram profile and she accompanied it along with an equally lovely caption. In her post, she referred to Yash as her "soulmate" and wrote: "I have shared an old pic (sorry about the clarity) to remind us, that it's not just 3 years of marriage but many years of building this relationship. Happy anniversary to you, my soulmate."

As of now, Yash has not reacted to Radhika Pandit's post but we would love to see his response. Meanwhile, check out the post here:

Last week, Radhika Pandit and Yash trended big time after pictures from their daughter Ayra's first birthday party went viral on social media. The pictures were curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the couple, on Instagram.

On their daughter Ayra's first birthday, Yash and Radhika Pandit posted special wishes on Instagram. Check out the posts here:

In October this year, Radhika Pandit and Yash welcomed their second child - a baby boy. The couple met on the sets of TV show Nandagokulandand they have worked together in films such as Drama, Mr And Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward. They stepped into the Kannada film industry with the 2008 film Moggina Manasu. Yash and Radhika got married in December 2016 and they welcomed their first child Ayra in December last year.