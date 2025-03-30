Ugadi 2025: Yash And Radhika Pandit Share Festive Greetings

Yash and his wife, actress Radhika Pandit, recently celebrated Ugadi, the traditional Telugu New Year. The lovebirds marked the occasion with a joint Instagram post.

In the photo, Yash and Radhika stood close together. Yash kept it cool in a shirt and trousers, while Radhika looked stunning in a saree.

In their caption, the couple wrote, “May this new year usher in abundant happiness, unwavering peace, and boundless prosperity for you and your family.”

They added, “Like the traditional Ugadi ‘Bevvu Bella'(neem leaves and jaggery) which symbolises life is a beautiful blend of bitter and sweet; embrace it all with grace.”

The duo signed off with the words, “Wishing you a truly joyous Ugadi! And to those celebrating, a very Happy Gudi Padwa.”

Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in December 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ayra, in 2018 and their son, Yatharv, in 2019.

In October last year, Yash opened up about how Radhika has been his biggest strength.

“The last few years have been crazy. I am very lucky to have my partner. Radhika is my strength. She has always supported me, she knows me so well… literally we have grown together. That's an advantage. I see her as a friend, wife is later,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter India.

Yash added, “She (Radhika Pandit) knows what I really enjoy and one thing is that she is the only person who has never asked me what did we get back from this film? Or how much money you made? She has never asked me whether it is a good choice or a bad choice. All she asks me is, ‘Are you happy?' and I know it may come across as too good to be true but that is the truth. The only things she asks are attention and time, which is very difficult for me!”

On the work front, Yash will be next seen in Toxic - A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie features Kiara Advani as the female lead. The project will hit theatres on March 19, 2026.