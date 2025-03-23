Yash's <I>Toxic</i> Gets A Release Date, To Clash With <I>Ramayana</i> Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor's <I>Love & War</i>

Good news for all Yash fans – his much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups finally has a release date! On Saturday, the South superstar shared a striking new poster on Instagram and revealed that Toxic will hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

What makes this even more exciting? A major box-office clash! Yash's Toxic will go head-to-head with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The project is set to release on March 20 next year.

It is worth mentioning that Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are working together in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, which will hit the cinema screens on Diwali 2026.

The newly released poster of Toxic shows Yash in a sleek, all-black outfit, walking through the rain with a gun in hand. Do not miss the fiery backdrop.

In his caption, Yash simply mentioned the release date, “19-03-2026.”

Check out the poster below:

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Kiara Advani as the female lead. The film is a landmark in Indian cinema as it is the first major production to be conceived, written and shot in both English and Kannada.

Toxic will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Speaking about Toxic, director Geetu Mohandas previously said, "Our goal with 'Toxic' was to create a story that resonates deeply with both Indian and global audiences. We've taken great care to capture the essence of the narrative in both Kannada and English, ensuring an immersive experience for viewers from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. This film is designed to transcend borders, languages, and cultural barriers, connecting with people worldwide."

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups has been jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.