Inside Alia Bhatt's Pre-Birthday Celebrations With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt will turn 32 on March 15, 2025. Ahead of the special day, she had a sweet pre-birthday celebration with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The shutterbugs were also present on the occasion.

A video posted on Instagram offered fans a glimpse into the intimate celebrations. In the clip, Alia Bhatt looks the prettiest in a floral embroidered peach kurta. Ranbir Kapoor complements his wife in an off-white shirt and matching pants.

Arranged on the table was a two-tiered vanilla cake topped with a variety of fruits. After Alia cuts the cake, she eats a slice herself before feeding it to Ranbir. But when it was Ranbir's turn, the actor unleashed his playful side.



As Alia Bhatt leans in to eat the piece of cake, Ranbir smears the cake on her nose in jest. Alia scrunches her nose sweetly and flashes her million-dollar smile. After that, Ranbir plants a kiss on his wife's forehead.

During the media interaction, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor discussed various topics ranging from their upcoming films to breaching their daughter Raha's privacy. The couple, who got married in 2022, welcomed Raha in the same year.

Alia Bhatt urged the shutterbugs not to click or promote any unauthorised images of Raha. She emphasised that the media should not use a minor's picture without parental consent.

She said, “My worst nightmare is someone breaking in and taking Raha away.”

Ranbir Kapoor assured the paparazzi that he was not going to take any legal steps.

Ranbir said, “If somebody is not listening to us repeatedly, we are left with no other option."



Workwise, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Vicky Kaushal is also a part of the cast.