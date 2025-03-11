Aamir Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt Teases Fans About The "Greatest Rivalry Of The Year"

Alia Bhatt treated her fans to an exciting news which can be termed as the collaboration of the year. Aamir Khan AKA AK and Ranbir Kapoor AKA RK have collaborated for a project which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt shared a video in which she can be seen holding a poster featuring the two stars. Alia shared that the two stars will be collaborating for the first time. She dropped a hint that they might be pitted against each other as well. Alia didn't disclose if the collaboration is for a film or advertorial.

Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, "A battle of the best! Two of my favourite actors w̶i̶t̶h̶ against each other. Stay tuned for something very very exciting...more deets coming tomorrow.

P.S. I know you're going to love it as much as I did!!"

The video drew prompt reactions from fans. A fan wrote, "Sooo excited to see this." Another fan wrote, "Ranbir is so lucky his wife is his biggest cheerleader." Another comment read, "Can't wait."

Last month, Aamir Khan hosted special screenings of Junaid Khan's theatrical release Loveyapa. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended one of those screenings. The power couple also posed with Aamir Khan at the screening.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also set to collaborate soon for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which will also star Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

Ranbir Kapoor is filming Ramayana under Nitesh Tiwari's directorial. Sai Pallavi will play Sita in the film.