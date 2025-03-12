<i>Love & War</i>: Ranbir-Alia-Vicky In A Sanjay Leela Bhansali World Might Just Be What Indian Cinema Needs

Gone are the days when a Rs 100 crore film was regarded as the ultimate dictator to assess the success of a film at the box office. Today with films crossing the Rs 500 crore mark, the stakes are a lot higher.

Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 film Animal shattered box-office records, with a gross total above Rs 900 crore worldwide. 2025 began with a bang as Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava crossed the Rs 500 crore mark, and continues to roar at cinemas.

Goes without saying that Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have established themselves as two of the most bankable stars in the industry today.

The duo, along with Alia Bhatt as the female lead, are now gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

Alia Bhatt shared a selfie of the Love & War trio along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on the director's birthday last month. Needless to say, the picture had gone viral in no time, further increasing the excitement of the audience to see Bhansali's next magnum opus.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala expressed his excitement over this dream collaboration, saying, "This one image is writing on the wall for Love & War. It makes every film fan, including me, super excited to see a visual of India's biggest director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with the biggest billing stars and probably the best actors of current generations like Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt. This is what Indian cinema needs right now."

Ranbir and Vicky have earlier worked together in Sanju (2018), which was also a smashing success. With Love & War, Bhansali's vision is expected to create a cinematic experience backed by some solid performances.

There are a lot of expectations riding on Love & War with the combined star power of Ranbir, Vicky, and Alia making it an applaud-worthy success.