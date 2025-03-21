<i>Love & War</i>: It's Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal, Fans Demand Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Cast Katrina Kaif

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next Love & War has high hopes and excitement riding on it. Considering three powerhouse talents like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal are coming together, fans are eager to watch another magnum opus unveil on the big screen.

As for the latest updates on the film, it is being said that the film will see Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor have a face-off. This has sparked a meme fest on social media, where the internet wants Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast Katrina Kaif in the film.

One of the comments read, "Bhansali sir, ek baar Katrina ko cast karke dekho... asli Love & War toh tab shuru hoga."

Another internet user added, "Imagine Katrina walking in slow motion while Ranbir and Vicky glare at each other... SLB, missed it big time."

Some other comments were also noticed, such as, "Bhansali sir, Katrina ko bhi le aate toh film ki promotion free mein ho jaati."

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had dated for six long years, before parting ways.

Ranbir Kapoor is now married to Alia Bhatt and has a daughter named Raha, while Katrina Kaif is also happily married to Vicky Kaushal. Hence the meme fest that unravelled itself on social media.

As for the Love & War trio, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, and Vicky Kaushal delivered the first blockbuster of this year with Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, that again had Rashmika in the female lead.