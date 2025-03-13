Hollywood Action Director JJ Perry Calls <i>Toxic</i> A "Banger". Yash's Reaction Is Crazy Viral

After Hollywood action director JJ Perry praised Toxic as a "banger," actor Yash took to social media to express his gratitude for the compliment.

Perry, known for his high-octane action choreography, shared a photo of himself posing with Yash on Instagram and wrote, "Was a pleasure working with my friend @thenameisyash on the film #Toxic! Had a great run in India, got to work with a lot of my dear friends from all over Europe :-) Can't wait for everybody to see this one. It's a banger! So proud of what we did."

Yash was quick to acknowledge his kind words. He commented, "My friend, working with you was straight up, raw power."

The two have collaborated on the upcoming action thriller Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film marks a significant milestone in Indian cinema as the first major Indian production to be conceptualised, written and filmed in both English and Kannada.

Toxic will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Speaking about the film, director Geetu Mohandas previously shared her vision, stating, "Our goal with 'Toxic' was to create a story that resonates deeply with both Indian and global audiences. We've taken great care to capture the essence of the narrative in both Kannada and English, ensuring an immersive experience for viewers from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. This film is designed to transcend borders, languages, and cultural barriers, connecting with people worldwide."