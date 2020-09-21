Radhika Apte, Who Is 'Missing Home,' Shares An Epic Memory. See Pic

Radhika Apte shared this photo. (Image courtesy: radhikaofficial)

Highlights The photo features Radhika playing with a dog

She looks pretty in what appears to be a polka dot dress

The actress was last seen in Netflix's project 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Actress Radhika Apte's latest Instagram entry is a true blast from the past. The 35-year-old actress, who is "missing her home," made a trip down memory lane and dug out an epic picture of herself from her childhood. The blast from the past features pint-sized Radhika playing with a dog on the bonnet of a car. She looks pretty in what appears to be a polka dot dress. Sharing the image, Radhika expressed her feeling like this: "Missing home." She also accompanied her caption with a blue heart icon. Within minutes after the actress Instagrammed the photograph, her fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at her post:

Radhika Apte's feed contains a few throwback photos of the actress. One of them features her grandmother while another one captures her sweet childhood memory with her father. Here are the posts we are talking about:

Radhika Apte is best-known for her work in critically acclaimed films such as Parched, AndhaDhun, PadMan, Kabali and Shor In The City. She has also starred in Netflix's Lust Stories and Sacred Games, in which she co-starred with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Aamir Bashir among others.

The actress was last seen in Netflix's project Raat Akeli Hai, which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Before that, Radhika Apte worked in the English film Liberte: A Call To Spy.

Radhika Apte is married to London-based musician Benedict Taylor.