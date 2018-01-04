Radhika Apte Trends Because Of Dev Patel. Details Here

Actress Radhika Apte, who is currently awaiting the release of Pad Man, headlined by Akshay Kumar, is trending for signing a new film with Dev Patel. "Yes, I'm doing a film with Dev which I will announce soon," she told Mumbai Mirror, without revealing details about the film. Dev Patel, 27, is known for Oscar award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire and Lion. Radhika and Dev will reportedly start filming the project soon. Meanwhile, Deccan Chronicle earlier reported that script of the film is a bit different and quoted a source as saying, "It's a very unusual script and Radhika has been approached for it. She will be seen with Dev in the film, which is being perceived as an indie project. The duo will start shooting for the movie soon."
After Pad Man, Radhika Apte will star in Baazaar, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and debutant Rohan Mehra. She has just completed shooting for Anurag Kashyap's short film for the Love and Lust. Radhika Apte will also co-star with Ayushmann Khurrana in Sriram Raghavan's next film.