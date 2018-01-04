Radhika Apte Trends Because Of Dev Patel. Details Here Radhika Apte is trending for signing a new film with Dev Patel

Actress Radhika Apte, who is currently awaiting the release of Pad Man , headlined by Akshay Kumar, is trending for signing a new film with Dev Patel. "Yes, I'm doing a film with Dev which I will announce soon," she told Mumbai Mirror , without revealing details about the film. Dev Patel, 27, is known for Oscar award-winning filmand. Radhika and Dev will reportedly start filming the project soon. Meanwhile, Deccan Chronicle earlier reported that script of the film is a bit different and quoted a source as saying, "It's a very unusual script and Radhika has been approached for it. She will be seen with Dev in the film, which is being perceived as an indie project. The duo will start shooting for the movie soon." Radhika Apte, 32, plays Akshay Kumar's wife in, a film based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based entrepreneur, who revolutionised menstrual hygiene in rural India by inventing low-cost sanitary napkins making machine. Of her role in the R Balki-directed film, Radhika told Mumbai Mirror, "Since it is set in a small village, I had to drape the sari right and tie my hair in a certain way. I worked on the accent with Swanand Kirkire (lyricist, playback singer) who is from Indore and is the film's co-writer."also stars Sonam Kapoor.After, Radhika Apte will star in, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and debutant Rohan Mehra. She has just completed shooting for Anurag Kashyap's short film for the. Radhika Apte will also co-star with Ayushmann Khurrana in Sriram Raghavan's next film.