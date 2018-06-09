Race 3 Song Party Chale On: Are Salman Khan's Party Shoes Up For Sale? Salman Khan's unique dance moves and Bobby Deol's onscreen charm keeps you engaged through the video

Everybody party hard, nachenge hum saari raat!" is what the ensemble family of Race 3 tells you in the new song Party Chale On. The song begins with each of the stars downing shot after shot before hitting the dance floor - Jacqueline Fernandez makes the debut performance on the dance floor, followed by Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor and of course, they saved the best for the last - Salman Khan . There's no denying that the song is extremely catchy and might just make it to the top of this year's list of best party songs but the lyrics really fails to impress.However, Salman Khan's unique dance moves and Bobby Deol's onscreen charm keeps you engaged through the video with Jacqueline, Daisy and Anil Kapoor making frequent appearances. Sung by Mika Singh and Iulia Vantur, the song will really, really remind you of Subah Hone Na De from Desi Boyz, which was also sung by Mika.Watch Party Chale On from Race 3 here. It's entered the line-up of YouTube's list of trending videos with 3 million views in less than a day.Party Chale On is the fourth song from the movie to be released. Previously, Team Race 3 shared three songs from the playlist and they are Heeriye, Selfish and Allah Duhai Hai.Directed by Ramo D'Souza and co-produced by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan films, Race 3 is all set to hit screens on June 15. This is Salman Khan's first movie after Tiger Zinda Hai.