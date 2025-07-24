Salman Khan On Why He Has Bullet-Proof Balcony: "Would Find Fans Sleeping There"

Salman Khan, who had his security measures upgraded after shots were fired at his Bandra home last year, revealed why he had installed bulletproof glass to safeguard his balcony. Salman Khan also shared some hilarious anecdotes that impacted his decision.

What's Happening

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Salman Khan said fans would climb up and stay there to meet him. "I would find them sleeping there," Salman said.

Salman's Bandra home was covered by bullet-proof glass in January after he continued to get death threats, specially from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Background

In April 2024, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai's Bandra area.

Later, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the shooting incident via a Facebook post.

The Mumbai Traffic Police also received a message from the gang, demanding Rs 5 crore for Salman's "forgiveness."

The message threatened that if the demand wasn't met, he would suffer a fate "worse than Baba Siddique," who was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

In October 2024, the actor also acquired a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV worth approximately Rs 2 crore, imported directly from Dubai to Mumbai.

Besides this, safety measures were also implemented outside the Bigg Boss 18 sets in Mumbai's film city.

Khan's security team was also, reportedly, reinforced with an additional eight to ten armed officers, and a special command center was established at his residence by the Mumbai Police.

Just a few months ago, Salman received a fresh death threat on his phone via a WhatsApp message. The man stated that he would kill the actor by planting a bomb in his car. The police later traced the perpetrator to his home in Gujarat.

In A Nutshell

