<i>Raakh's</i> 'Ranga-Billa' Akash Makhija And Ramandeep Yadav Named IMDb Breakout Stars

Prime Video's crime drama Raakh has struck a chord with viewers since its release. While the series stars Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre in leading roles, actors Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav have also received widespread appreciation for their performances as the chilling antagonists, Babu and Rajjo.

The two actors have now been recognised with IMDb's "Breakout Star" STARmeter Awards. The honour is presented to performers who leave a strong impression on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities chart.

Reacting to the achievement, Akash shared his excitement and wrote, "From searching credits as a kid to being #1 on the IMDb Celebrity list. Life really does come full circle."

Ramandeep also expressed his gratitude and commented, "Thank You so much."

About The Show

Directed by Prosenjit Roy, Raakh is loosely inspired by the infamous 1978 Geeta and Sanjay Chopra murder case. Set in Delhi in the late 1970s, the series follows siblings Suman and Sahil Arora, whose lives take a tragic turn after they cross paths with criminals Babu and Rajjo.

Their disappearance sends shockwaves through the city and triggers an intense investigation led by Sub-Inspector Jayprakash "JP" Jatav. As the search expands across different cities, the series also captures the devastating impact of the tragedy on the victims' family.

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