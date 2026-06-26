Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Bring Own Security On UK Trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for a rare family visit to the United Kingdom in July, but their security plans are already making headlines. According to new reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring their own security team, to make a “huge spectacle.” They'll be in London for the one year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

The visit is expected to be important because it will be the first time Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will travel to the UK together since 2022. At the same time, Harry is still involved in an ongoing legal fight over his request to restore taxpayer funded security back when he visits the UK.

Reports also claim King Charles has offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a royal residence with official security, but they have not accepted the proposal.

Sources close to the couple told Page Six that the family will not be travelling by private jet, but Harry will still be accompanied by members of his personal bodyguards, as “Harry always travels with one of two of his own security team.”

Prince Harry spends around $3 million each year on private security in the United States. The report says he is still waiting for a decision if he'll receive the same high level police protection in the UK that he has been getting through his legal case. For now, the matter remains unresolved.

An insider related to Harry and Meghan Markle said, “They know it will make the biggest spectacle. They will want photos of them being royal.”

Prince Harry and his security team also do not get security updates or intelligence from the British police or MI6, as sources said that “royal and diplomatic protection cops are tapped into the intelligence infrastructure of the state in a way that private security are not.”

Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming UK visit has sparked speculation about a possible reunion with King Charles. If it happens, it'll give the King a chance to see his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom he has not met in person for several years.