Several Homes Burnt, Residents Evacuated As UK Wildfire Intensifies

A fire tore through several homes, residents were evacuated and "extensive" damage reported as firefighters battled multiple blazes in central England, which experiencing its hottest day of the year.

"This is a wildfire with several points of origin, now involving multiple houses on fire," West Midlands Fire Service said in a statement about the blaze affecting an area near the town of Stourbridge.

Three firefighters were taken to hospital and six members of the public were treated for smoke inhalation and one child was taken to the hospital, the fire service said, adding that people had been evacuated from the region.

At least six properties were affected by the fire, emergency services said.

"This has been one of the most significant incidents that West Midlands Fire Service has ever attended," chief fire officer Simon Tuhill told a press conference.

"The devastation is extensive," he said, blaming "tinder dry" conditions for the rapid spread.

The West Midlands region, alongside nearly three-quarters of England, was in drought after weeks of high temperatures and scant rainfall, increasing the risk of fires.

So far this summer, firefighters have battled mainly wildfires in rural areas and moorland across the country. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has urged retailers to limit the sale of disposable barbecues.

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