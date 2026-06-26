Will Meghan Markle’s Presence At Prince Harry’s Reunion With King Charles Change Things?

Prince Harry is set to visit the United Kingdom this summer, with wife Meghan Markle also expected to join him. The Suits alum's presence at Harry's upcoming reunion with King Charles could change the stakes for a reconciliation.



Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020, later moving to the US. Since then, relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the British royal family have been strained, with Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, adding fuel to the fire.



However, Meghan Markle's presence could add a “symbolic weight to any reunion”, royal commentator Amanda Matta told Page Six.



“If Meghan accompanies Harry to the UK or to a meeting with his family, it would signal to the public that any effort at rebuilding relationships extends to the Sussex family as a whole,” she added.



While Matta admitted she had not heard anything about Meghan Markle's plans to join Prince Harry during his meeting with King Charles, she pointed out that the As Ever founder's relationship with the monarch “has always been somewhat distinct from Harry's.”



“Historically, there have been indications that Charles made efforts to welcome her into the family, but she has taken a step back in recent years,” Matta stated. “I see that as an acknowledgment that the Sussexes' ongoing tensions with the royals actually stem from Harry and his own family.”



The royal commentator believes that the “frenzy” around the relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family has “considerably” gone down since they appeared alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2022.



Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Potential UK Visit



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may bring their family to the UK for the first time in four years.



While Harry reunited briefly with Charles a few times after the monarch's cancer diagnosis, Meghan has not been back in the UK since attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.



For Harry, the visit could be a chance to reunite his kids Archie and Lilibet with their grandfather.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may visit Althorp House, Princess Diana's childhood home, during their upcoming trip. The estate is also her final resting place.



Even if the Sussexes stay on a royal estate during their trip, they will not automatically receive special police protection as they stepped down as working royals. The couple may bring their own security for the visit, as per reports.