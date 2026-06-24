Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's UK Visit May Include A Stop At Princess Diana's Childhood Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to visit Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp House, during their upcoming trip to the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to travel to Britain in July along with their children, Archie and Lilibet, to attend an event marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham.

The Games, founded by Harry in 2014, supports wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans through sports.

The couple will be at Athorp House, where Princess Diana spent much of her childhood. The estate is also her final resting place, with Diana buried on a private island in the middle of the property's lake.

Reports about the Sussexes' accommodation plans come after claims that King Charles had offered Harry and Meghan the use of royal accommodation during their stay in Britain. However, neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed where the family will stay.

If confirmed, it would mark the Sussex family's first visit to the UK together since 2022 and the first joint trip by Harry and Meghan in four years.

The possible visit comes amid Harry's long-running rift with the Royal Family. Relations between Harry and his father, King Charles, as well as his brother, Prince William, have remained strained since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.

King Charles has previously offered Harry a place to stay at royal properties, including Buckingham Palace, during visits to the UK. However, Harry chose not to stay there.

Even if Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet stay on a royal estate during their upcoming trip, they will not automatically receive special police protection. Harry lost his taxpayer-funded police security after stepping down as a working royal in 2020 and moving to the US.

Harry and Meghan have brought Archie and Lilibet to the UK only once since leaving royal duties. That visit was in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.