A$AP Rocky’s Shocking Comment At Concert Has Fans Asking Rihanna To Leave Him

A$AP Rocky is facing backlash from fans after his shocking remark to female concertgoers, with some followers even asking the rapper's longtime partner, Rihanna, to dump him.



A$AP Rocky was performing in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of his Don't Be Dumb tour, when he made a shocking remark towards some female fans in the crowd.



“Thank God y'all didn't know me when I was single, 'cause I would've f***** the sh** out of you,” the 37-year-old told the audience. The comment drew outrage when videos of the concert surfaced online.



One fan wrote, “We can't keep defending ASAP. This is other level of disrespect to Rih and their union.”



Another claimed, “I know he's cheating of Rihanna because why would a married man publicly announce how he'd have done that to someone… omg this is pissing me off rn.”



A fan wrote, “I wonder why Rihanna is still with him, he doesn't even respect her for him to say something like that.”





An account stated, “I need rihanna to beat and leave his ass oh my god???”



Some, however, felt that the remarks were aimed at the audience in general rather than a specific fan. One user commented, “Idk if i heard it right but i think he said ‘yall' instead of you…? and hes not looking directly to one person either hes looking to a crowd and the crowd goes wild afterwards? Surely he's saying that towards all the audience.”







The video comes weeks after A$AP Rocky opened up on his life with Rihanna and their three kids. The rapper and the Umbrella crooner share two boys - RZA Athelaston and Riot Rose - and a girl named Rocki Irish.



In a chat with Vibe Magazine, Rocky talked about how he tries to be “emotionally present” for his kids. He also explained that he is trying to keep his children grounded. ““I want to make sure that I teach my boys discipline and keep them grounded, keep them humble as much as possible,” the rapper stated.



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started dating in 2019. They went public with their romance in 2020.