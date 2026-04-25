Rihanna Sends Internet Into A Frenzy As She Says "<i>Shukriya</i>" To Paparazzi In India

A single word was enough for global music icon Rihanna to win hearts during her visit to Mumbai.

The singer on Friday sent fans into a frenzy when she said "shukriya" after asking how to say "thank you" in Hindi during her latest visit to the city, and the adorable moment is now doing the rounds on social media.

The international pop star, who was in Mumbai for the launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, and as expected, her appearance created huge excitement among fans. But while the event itself drew attention, it was a sweet and spontaneous interaction outside the venue that quickly became the biggest talking point online.

In a video that is now going viral, Rihanna is seen stepping out briefly and asking those around her, "How do you say thank you in Hindi?" After someone helped her with the phrase, she turned back to the waiting crowd and said, "Shukriya!" The simple gesture received loud cheers and applause from fans, many of whom praised her for making the effort to connect with the local audience.

“How do you say thank you?”



“Thank youuuu… Shukriya.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/7VNlehA2Qh — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) April 24, 2026

For the event, Rihanna made a bold fashion statement in a monochrome chartreuse outfit from the Mugler Fall 2026 collection. The striking look featured a flowing mock-neck top with long sleeves, paired with a matching ankle-length leather skirt that added drama and structure.

Later, for the after-party, the singer changed into a black fit-and-flare jersey dress. The outfit featured a high turtleneck, full sleeves and crocodile-style leather cut-outs that gave it a sharp, modern edge. She completed the look with multiple diamond rings, statement ear cuffs and a sparkling diamond hathphool by Manish Malhotra, adding a desi touch to the evening.

She launched Fenty Beauty on September 8, 2017, in collaboration with LVMH. The brand quickly made waves in the beauty industry for its commitment to inclusivity, debuting with a foundation line featuring 40 shades catering to a wide range of skin tones.

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