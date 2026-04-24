Pop Star Rihanna Is In Mumbai, Blows Kisses At The Paparazzi. Watch

Globally popular singer Rihanna has arrived in the city for an official visit.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, the Grammy-winning musician was spotted by paparazzi at the airport on Thursday evening. She smiled and waved at the shutterbugs before being escorted to her car.

According to media reports, Rihanna is in Mumbai for a special event related to her brand Fenty Beauty.

Titled ‘Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli pop-up', the event is scheduled to be held at a mall in south Mumbai on Friday evening.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the purpose of her visit.

The international music sensation is known for tracks such as Diamonds, Where Have You Been, Rude Boy and Pour it Up.

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