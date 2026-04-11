<i>Raaka</i>: Deepika Padukone Being Paid 4 Times More Than Rashmika Mandanna, 7 Times Less Than Allu Arjun - Report

Atlee's upcoming film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to generate buzz ahead of its release.

The film, reportedly mounted on a massive budget of over Rs 700 crore, is now in the spotlight after reports about the actors' remuneration surfaced online.

Reported Fees Of Lead Stars

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Allu Arjun is said to be earning Rs 175 crore for the project.

The actor is reportedly playing multiple roles in the film, including that of a cop, a half-human half-monster, and a father.

Deepika Padukone is reportedly being paid Rs 25 crore for her role. She is earning 7 times less than the actor. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is said to be earning around Rs 5 crore for her part in the film.

First Look Poster Unveiled

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers released a poster offering a glimpse into the film's world. The visual featured the actor with his face partially covered in fur, along with a tusk-like detail, hinting at a fierce and intense character.

Sharing the poster, the team wrote, "#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits. "

Ensemble Cast And Production Details

Apart from the lead trio, the film is expected to feature several other actors in key roles. Reports suggest that Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor may also be part of the project.

Backed by Sun Pictures, Raaka is currently in production. The team is likely to begin its next schedule in Mumbai soon, with filming expected to continue through the year. If timelines remain on track, the project could be wrapped up by the end of 2026.

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