R Madhavan's Wife Celebrates <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star's Padma Shri Honour: 'Congrats, My Love'

R Madhavan was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri honour on June 23 by President Droupadi Murmu at the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. His wife, Sarita, and son, Vedaant, accompanied the actor.

Madhavan and his wife have now shared two heartfelt posts on social media. Sharing a few pictures from the prestigious ceremony, Sarita wrote, "Congratulations, my love, on this well-deserved Padma Shri. Your passion, hard work, and artistry have touched countless hearts. I'm so proud of you today and always."

Madhavan also wrote a long note. He started his post with, "I am Deeply humbled and profoundly grateful and truly honored to be conferred with the Padma Shri. My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing upon me one of our nation's highest civilian honors. I am equally thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for recommending my name and placing their faith in my journey. This recognition is something I will cherish for the rest of my life."

He added, "To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years-this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me. Your affection has been the driving force behind every milestone in my life and career."

"Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty-to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence; to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema that has given me everything; and to serve my country in whatever way I can," wrote Madhavan.

"I dedicate this honor to the magical world of cinema, to every artist and technician who has walked alongside me and to my family who have been my strength...From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Jai Hind. Also thank you @varoinmarwah for always making me look so sharp on all important occasions...." concluded Madhavan.

On the work front, Madhavan was recently seen in Dhurandhar 2.



Also Read: R Madhavan Receives Padma Shri, Wife Sarita And Son Vedaant Cheer