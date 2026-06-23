R Madhavan Receives Padma Shri, Wife Sarita And Son Vedaant Cheer

It is a special day for actor R Madhavan as President Droupadi Murmu felicitated him with the prestigious Padma Shri at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II.

Madhavan received the honour from the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of his wife, Sarita, and son, Vedaant. As he walked onto the stage to accept the award, the duo stood up and applauded with pride.

In January 2026, Madhavan was named among the recipients of the Padma Shri. Reacting to the honour, he dedicated the award to his family, crediting their unwavering support and faith in him as the foundation of his achievements.

"I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honour bestowed upon me is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength. This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me towards this moment," R Madhavan wrote on Instagram.

The actor described the award as a "responsibility" and promised to carry the honour with "dignity, sincerity and commitment".

"I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honour with dignity, sincerity and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility and dedication in the years to come," he added.

Madhavan is a popular actor in Indian cinema who has worked in films across several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

He made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. In 2000, Madhavan rose to prominence in Tamil cinema by playing the lead role in Mani Ratnam's romantic drama Alaipayuthey.

He has also starred in several acclaimed Tamil films, including Kannathil Muthamittal, Run, Anbe Sivam, and Aaytha Ezhuthu, among others.

Madhavan also enjoyed a successful career in Hindi cinema, appearing in films such as Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti, Mani Ratnam's Guru, and Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots.

The actor is also known for his performances in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

He made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film received widespread acclaim and won several honours, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

The actor was recently seen in the blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise.

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